9 Sandal Alternatives To Flip-Flops (Because, Well, You Know)

Have you ever fallen down a shopping rabbit hole? You know, when one awesome brand leads you to another with a similar aesthetic, and then another, and then another? That's basically what happens when we shop on Tictail. Every two weeks, we'll be teaming up with the site — which makes it easy to discover emerging brands from around the world — to unearth a selection of labels you probably don't know about, but definitely should. Prepare to open a LOT of browser tabs.
Even the most offensive footwear makes its way into fashion at one time or another — from chunky sandals or orthopedic sneakers, the "ugly" shoe options run the gamut. And still, I can't seem to allow flip-flops into my definition of "fashionable."
While I'm from Florida and therefore understand the ease and appeal of a good sandal, some things should be reserved for the beach — and if you ask me, flip-flops can stay on the sand. So what's the alternative? To figure out, I've turned to Tictail for the non-flip-flops available for the remainder of summer's getaways. Click ahead to shop 9 indie brand sandal picks that might just make flip-flops a thing of the past once and for all.
