20 Chic Good Luck Charms & Their Meanings

Talismans, amulets, and lucky charms — often in the form of animal sculpture or jewelry — have been used by cultures throughout the world since ancient times, and are thought to be the earliest objects designed by humankind. The fact that these objects were often made with precious metals and stones, and during a time when most people spent most of their time struggling to survive, is a sign that they held an importance beyond mere decoration — these items were likely held to be sacred and used in rituals to invoke magical powers and protect people from harm.