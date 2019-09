Kanye West's Jewelry Line Is Here, $11K Pendants & All

Back in September, West quietly teased this collaboration, which is part of Yeezy Season 4, to Vogue, describing it then as "a letter to my wife from a past life that can live past our lives." At that point, though, his muse had already gotten first dibs on the samples: Kardashian r aised many an eyebrow when she credited the layered gold necklaces she wore to the MTV Video Music Awards the month prior to the yet-unannounced "Kanye West x Jacob the Jeweler's new collection."