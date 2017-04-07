Kanye West's Jewelry Line Is Here, $11K Pendants & All

Kim Kardashian has been wearing Kanye West-designed jewelry for months now. But today, the mysterious collaboration between him and Jacob Arabov (a.k.a. Jacob the Jeweler) has landed — and, well, it's as expensive as we should've expected.
According to Vogue, the 12-piece collection draws from "14th-century Florentine art, such as Donatello's base-relief portraits, and evoke a certain classical romance." They're crafted out of 18K gold, and start at $1,530 for a ring that reads "A God Dream" — a reference to the song "Ultralight Beam" from The Life of Pablo — to $13,360 for a pendant necklace. Should you be interested in investing some 'Ye-designed baubles, the pieces are available on the Yeezy Supply website and at Jacob & Co.
Back in September, West quietly teased this collaboration, which is part of Yeezy Season 4, to Vogue, describing it then as "a letter to my wife from a past life that can live past our lives." At that point, though, his muse had already gotten first dibs on the samples: Kardashian raised many an eyebrow when she credited the layered gold necklaces she wore to the MTV Video Music Awards the month prior to the yet-unannounced "Kanye West x Jacob the Jeweler's new collection."
The rapper previously worked with Arabov to create a "Yeezi" chain necklace back in 2012. The jeweler was also spotted at West's most recent show during New York Fashion Week. All peeks at their latest pair-up, though, have come from Kardashian: Not only has she worn the pieces before anyone else, she's been promoting them on Snapchat for months, building a lot of hype (and intrigue) way before any official details emerged.
Check out the Yeezy Season 4 jewelry collection in the slideshow, ahead.