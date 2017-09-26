For spring 2018, Chiuri was inspired by female artists (or rather, the lack thereof). According to the show notes, during her research in the Dior archives, Maria Grazia Chiuri's interest was piqued by a series of photographs of French-American sculptor, painter, and filmmaker, Niki de Saint Phalle. In one of them, the artist can be seen on a camel; in others, she’s posing for Dior during the tenure of her great friend Marc Bohan, then creative head of the house. Embodying the beauty of her day, de Saint Phalle exhibits a style of dressing that’s both iconic and personal, and current in its proportions and whimsy. At the time of the liberation of women, she threw herself into a close relationship with art, the world, and herself; and like most artists, she was driven by her emotions — something that spoke to Chiuri on a personal level.