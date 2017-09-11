The Politics of Empowerment Fashion

The point of subverting the norm should be to uncover a hidden meaning — to show us something we didn't know about ourselves. RED, WHITE, & YOU: THE POLITICAL ISSUE, the headline reads. But it's anyone's guess what Edie Parker's actual politics are, and how it relates to you, other than "politics" and "feminism" exist as marketable concepts you can employ to sell a bag. These problems will inevitably arise as more and more designers jump on the social justice bandwagon. But the point of asking questions and taking them to task, isn’t to shame or become a part of the internet’s call-out culture. It’s about being thoughtful, about making sure actions match up with intent. If the future is to be female, it needs to be more than just a pretty face.