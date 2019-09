The Politics of Empowerment Fashion

But what happens when it becomes a fashion accessory? In the past four years we’ve witnessed the infiltration of feminism — both as an ideal, and as a cultural statement — into mainstream popular culture. Beyonce’s release of “ Flawless ” in 2013, which included an excerpt from Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s TED talk on feminism, her performance at the 2014 MTV VMA’s in front of a giant FEMINIST sign, and the subsequent bootleg FEMINIST sweatshirts in the pink Beyonce font of the time were certainly a catalyst in making people comfortable with wearing their politics on their sleeve. A year later, Otherwild launched its “THE FUTURE IS FEMALE” shirt, whose design originated in the first women’s bookstore in New York City in 1972, and it was soon the must-have item, spotted on everyone from St. Vincent , to Kelly Rowland. Later that year, the feminist slogan made its first appearance on a high fashion label, when Acne Studios began selling sweatshirts and scarves, among other items, with phrases like RADICAL FEMINIST, GENDER EQUALITY, and WOMAN POWER. The following year, Maria Grazia Chiuri’s debut as the first female designer for the French house of Christian Dior featured a white tee with WE SHOULD ALL BE FEMINISTS, the title of the Ngozi Adichie's TED talk featured in Beyonce’s song, which has since become a best selling book. Feminism had arrived.