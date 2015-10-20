We appreciate any outfit that manages to incorporate sweats into a going-out look. Especially if the items in question are cozy and help others (yes, it's possible). Of course, St. Vincent nails it on both counts.
The musician was spotted at Chateau Marmont in a navy sweatshirt (from L.A.-based studio Otherwild) that has the phrase "The Future Is Female" written across the front. Naturally, Twitter started asking questions. Now, this isn't your average hoodie, of course. St. Vincent's style — and the slogan it carries — comes with a good story and also a good cause.
According to the brand's product description, the sweatshirt was inspired by an archival image posted on the Instagram account @h_e_r_s_t_o_r_y. In the photograph, which was taken by Liza Cowan in 1975, Alix Dobkin wears a T-shirt made by Labyris Books, the first women's bookstore in New York. The shirt bears the shop's slogan, "The Future Is Female." Cowan worked with Labyris Books in 1974 to make buttons carrying the same phrase.
Even cooler than that slogan? The fact that Otherwild donates 25% of the proceeds from "The Future Is Female" sweatshirt and T-shirts to Planned Parenthood. In addition to St. Vincent's sweatshirt, which is currently available to pre-order, the brand sells adult and kids' apparel (including baby onesies!) as well as pins inspired by Cowan's original button design.
Otherwild gave St. Vincent a shout-out for donning its sweatshirt. As for us, we're doing our part by picking up a T-shirt (or five) for ourselves.
