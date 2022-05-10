Nothing beats finding a flight that's cheaper than a night out but sometimes that means compromising by way of luggage. On the other hand, some of us only ever pack a carry-on travel bag in order to bypass that slogging wait at the baggage carousel. Whether you're strapped for cabin space or generally want to keep your wardrobe to a minimum, one way to stretch a garment's lifespan is through various styling methods.
That's where we come in. This past week I styled one dress (& Other Stories' Puff Sleeve Linen Midi) for five different occasions, from casual beach day out to glam night look. If you're planning some well-deserved time away or simply looking to invest in versatile garbs that will ultimately curb your fashion consumption, here are some tips for making the most of the dresses in your wardrobe.
Advertisement
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
City Casual
This puff-sleeve dress is the perfect piece to take from day to night. While the slit provides that bit of glam, the linen material is totally adaptable to dressing up and down. Pair your midi dress with white sneakers and a tote bag for a sightseeing walk, traveling to or from your destination, or for running weekend errands at home.
Beach-Ready
Nothing says "ready for a swim" like a pair of slides. Worn here with my Vagabond slip-ons as well as a basket bag and headscarf, this look is perfectly suited — in my imagination — to that pre-beach walk or a sun-drenched wine tour. Anyone want to plan a holiday for me?
Moto Chic
I actually styled a similar midi dress with these boots and faux leather jacket in a recent TikTok and have been obsessed with the look ever since. The timeless pairing always adds some edge to a traditionally feminine silhouette and is super practical for cooler summer mornings and nights.
Advertisement
Dinner Glam
As mentioned above, a midi dress with a slit can be worn casually just as easily as it can be dressed up. For a night on the town, pair your dress with some platform heels and a bold lip — you essentially want to embody the salsa-dancing emoji. I pushed the sleeves off my shoulders for a sultry touch.
Festival Western
Finally, no styling roundup is complete in 2022 without the appearance of Western boots. While it's a go-to for festivals, truthfully you can wear this look for any occasion. I like to think cowboy boots work best when you bring the attitude — so go forth and be a badass, girlies.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.