Sliders and clogs have been steadily taking over the footwear game in recent seasons, from luxury iterations like Balmain's B-It sliders and Bottega Veneta's rubber clogs to high street styles by the likes of UGG and ASOS.
As we inch closer towards summer (which is basically around the corner, right?), the search for light and walkable footwear feels ever more urgent.
So when we found out — exclusively to Refinery29 — that Ganni was pairing up with Dr. Scholl's (yes, the orthopedic brand) to launch a combination of sliders and clogs that are both stylish and comfy, you better believe our ears pricked up.
Advertisement
Coming together to reimagine the Pescura original sandal, Dr. Scholl’s 60-year-old wooden shoe, the two brands have launched a five-pair collection featuring the style in signature Ganni prints. From light pink floral blossoms to beachy checks and monogrammed fabric, the entire drop's giving wardrobe MVP energy.
"It's the perfect summer shoe," Ganni Creative Director Ditte Reffstrup tells Refinery29. "I feel like the shoes really channel that old Sex And The City, Carrie-on-a-doorstep vibe. So early 2000s chic," she says.
The collaboration was also created with sustainability in mind. "Dr. Scholl’s Shoes has a passion for creating shoes that look good, feel good, and do good. From using more environmentally preferred materials and reducing packaging to partnering with Trees for the Future to donate trees," says the brand's Senior Sustainability Manager Andee Burton. "With this Ganni collaboration, we’re excited to take our efforts in responsibility a step further by providing more traceability in our supply chain.”
The campaign images, which are meant to depict a chic game of hide and seek, feature five Ganni Girls captured by London photographer Esther Cloe Theaker. In our case though, we’re definitely not hiding from these clogs... and 100% seeking a pair before they sell out.
The collaboration is available from both the Ganni's and Dr. Scholl's websites as well as select Ganni stores worldwide.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.