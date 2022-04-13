The New Balance x Ganni Collaboration Is Here — Shop It Before It Sells Out

ICYMI, we’re living through a New Balance renaissance. From celebs like Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski being seen rocking the 550s to last week's announcement of a brand-new sneaker mule (controversial, we know), the OG dad sneaker is claiming its place in 2022.
The latest news out of New Balance is sure to turn the head of even the biggest hypebeast: a debut collaboration with Danish designer brand Ganni.
After dropping a collection with Juicy Couture just last month, Ganni's decision to partner with high street and cult brands is growing an already devoted community of #GANNIGirls. Hopping on the New Balance moment is a smart and stylish fit for Ganni's casual minimalist vibes.
Advertisement
The new drop of New Balance’s 2002R sneaker offers two colorways – a gray and a turquoise – each fitted with Ganni logo panels for the brand's signature flair.
"The New Balance 2002R style really fits into the Copenhagen way of dressing; we’re always cycling and running somewhere," said Ganni's Creative Director Ditte Reffstrup in a press release.
Reffstrup, who also noted that she’s been a fan of New Balance "forever", called the collaboration "the perfect mix of function and fashion".
While the trend for dad-style fashion has given New Balance continuous relevance throughout the last decade, this year's resurgence of the brand falls in line with a growing interest in sustainable fashion.
New Balance operates on the Green Leaf Standard (this means prioritizing environmentally preferred materials) and both sneakers in the Ganni drop are made up of 80% recycled overlay, 100% recycled mesh, 30% recycled lace and 5% regrind rubber outsole.
Priced at $149.99 – slightly higher than a pair of classic 2002Rs but a bit of a steal for Ganni sneakers, which can range from $255 up to $375.
Be quick as these are sure to sell out fast. The collection officially drops today at 10 a.m. EST. Mark your calendars.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.