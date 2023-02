My Partner Is Wealthy & The Way We Split Bills Makes Me Uncomfortable

Regardless of your partner’s motivations, I want to encourage you to use whatever money you’d typically be paying towards rent and consider using that cash to build your own equity. I don’t have insight into your financial situation, and I cannot legally give you investment advice. However, using the cash you’d use towards rent to invest, assuming you can afford it, can be a game changer. Some of the most common ways to do this are through your retirement account , an additional investment account like a brokerage account, or even real estate or a small business. And if you don’t feel like you have enough cash on hand to start investing, start by building up a cash reserve.