The 20 Money Questions You Should Ask Your Partner

When you're dating, conversations about money aren't always a priority. Between work, friendships, date night and family, sitting down with your significant other to chat about your finances may be something you only think about when you're about to buy a house or move in together.
But considering that money underpins almost everything we do, it's actually really important that you and your partner are on the same page. Couples who talk about money are also likely to be happier. Do you want to travel in the next few years? Are you more of a spender or a saver? Do you live for the moment or do you have an investment portfolio? These are all things that should be aired out early in your relationship.
In saying that, talking about money can be overwhelming and fraught with emotions. If you don't know where to start, here are twenty money questions to ask your partner. These are less about digging up dirt on each other and more about finding a fun, easy way to start (or continue) your money conversations.
The Set Up
- Grab your partner, your favourite drink and find a comfy spot for an uninterrupted conversation. I highly recommend you put your phones away.
- Read each question out loud and take turns answering it with your S.O.
- The questions are broken into three sections, representing different stages of our lives. Each section should take no more than 15 minutes.
- If any of the questions feel too heavy, skip them! It’s less important to answer everything and more important to just get the conversation started.
The Past
With money, the past does predict the future. Understanding each others’ money histories lets you build empathy for each other and identify experiences that have impacted your outlook on money.
1. What’s your first money memory?
2. Did you know how much your parents earned when you were a child?
3. Did your family have a budget? How did you feel about it?
4. Did you get an allowance as a child? What did you do with it?
5. Did your parents fight about money?
6. What money habits did your parents practice? How did you feel about those habits?
The Present
How are you interacting with money now? These questions are about understanding why you make the decisions you do and less about finding each other's balance sheets (though you’re welcome to share those if you’re ready).
7. What drives your financial decisions?
8. How much do you save each month? Do you invest your money?
9. If you won $1 million today, what would you do with the money?
10. What’s one money habit that you admire about me?
11. What scares you about money?
12. What do you wish you knew more about?
13. What would it take for you to feel happy about your money situation?
14. What does having money mean to you?
15. What are you comfortable telling me about your money? Do you have any debts that are important for me to know?
The Future
Knowing what you're working towards can help couples build a shared vision and chip away at it together. No matter your current situation, the future has the ability to inspire and motivate you to reach your goals.
16. What are you working towards? What dreams and goals do you have (1 year, 5 years, 10 years, 20 years)?
17. What do you want to leave behind (for kids or others)?
18. Do you expect to get any inheritance from your family?
19. What would you want to happen to your money if you died?
20. Do you expect to support your parents or other loved ones in the future?
By starting these conversations with your partner, hopefully it will give you motivation to work on your financial and life goals together.
