9:15 a.m. — T. requests $35 on Venmo for my ticket to an event at the Barnes Museum tomorrow. Our finances are separate right now. We may change that at some point, but we have extremely different spending habits. (I'm a saver, he's a spender.) I make more than him (~$200,000 vs ~$145,000), but he wants to spend more/go out more, so we generally split most things pretty evenly, with him sometimes paying for more when we're out; he's generally the one wanting to go out all the time, and I spend more on groceries because I cook more. It's not a perfect science, but it works for us for now. We're very open with money and try to make sure our arrangement is generally fair. We've always “competed” to see who makes more each year since we started dating in college, and I've beat him every year except 2018 when he got a promotion. With this job change, I'm back on top! He jokes he has to go into finance now so he can win again, but in the meantime, he likes to call me his sugar mama. $35