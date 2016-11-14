If there’s one gap I’ll work to help close if it’s the last thing I do, it’s this one: The gender investing gap. Have you recently read any of those articles on “top mistakes investors make?” You know, the ones about over-trading, falling in love with your winners, panicking in market downturns, over-trading some more, overconfidence, or checking your account too often and then over-trading?
Well, those are the mistakes men typically make in investing. The mistakes we women make? They’re completely different, and they don’t start with investing. In fact, they start with not investing in the first place. Of all the assets controlled by women, 71% are held in cash — a.k.a. not invested. When you leave your savings in cash, you may miss out on market gains that could be earned over time, and even worse — inflation will actually lessen your purchasing power. This is the precursor to the gender investing gap, and it’s not our fault. Honestly it’s not.
The financial services industry is filled with jargon and complexity. There are so many myths holding women back from investing. But when you break them down, you can see that investing doesn’t have to be risky, or scary, or designed only for millionaires. It’s a smart strategy that can absolutely be part of your financial plan, no matter how much you make.
So now that you know nothing’s holding you back from investing, here are the next steps to actually get started.
Adapted from Mind The Gap — And Close It. The Ellevest Guide To Dominating Your Financial Future by Sallie Krawcheck, CEO of Ellevest. Download your own copy here.
Disclosures:
The projections of various investment outcomes are hypothetical in nature, do not reflect actual investment results, and are not guarantees of future results. Information was obtained from third-party sources, which we believe to be reliable but not guaranteed for accuracy or completeness. The information provided should not be relied upon as investment advice or recommendations, does not constitute a solicitation to buy or sell securities and should not be considered specific legal, investment, or tax advice. The information provided does not take into account the specific objectives, financial situation, or particular needs of any specific person. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market. There is no guarantee that any particular asset allocation or mix of funds will meet your investment objectives or provide you with a given level of income. Investing entails risk including the possible loss of principal and there is no assurance that the investment will provide positive performance over any period of time.
