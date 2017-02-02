Skip navigation!
Sallie Krawcheck
Work & Money
The WORST Money Mistakes You Can Make
Sallie Krawcheck
Feb 2, 2017
Work & Money
How A Trump Presidency Could Shake Up The Workforce — In A
Good
Way
Sallie Krawcheck
Nov 15, 2016
Work & Money
Ready To Invest? 7 Steps To Get Started
Sallie Krawcheck
Nov 14, 2016
Work & Money
8 Investment Myths That Cost Women Millions
You work hard, right? You’re raising your hand for the promotion, asking for the raise, networking like crazy, and maybe even have a side hustle to
by
Sallie Krawcheck
Work & Money
A Woman In A Man's World
This is the summer of a “woman in a man’s world.” There’s a lot buzz around the new movie Equity, which is the story of women navigating the
by
Sallie Krawcheck
Work & Money
This Is The Secret To Getting Ahead At Work
Here’s what I thought about my career in my 20s: work hard, over-achieve on deliverables, be the one who can be trusted with the tough assignments.
by
Sallie Krawcheck
Work & Money
A 20-Something's Money Cheat Sheet
What do I wish someone had told me about money in my 20s? So much. Mostly, that money is power, independence, and freedom, and living the lives that we
by
Sallie Krawcheck
