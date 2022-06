Snowflake Mountain Proves Reality TV Can Be Size-Blind — If It Wants

Snowflake Mountain follows a group of young people who are packed off to the wilderness with no smartphones or luxuries in a bid to experience life away from how we all know it today. Faced with challenges and sacrifices, the participants wade through mud with no makeup on, shower with water from a river, battle with the life they knew before, and get along with a bunch of complete strangers. But what struck me while watching the program was the stark difference between it and the ever-popular Love Island , which is currently midway through its eighth season. One show features glum-looking people with Instragrammable bodies on a mission to find love and fame; the other is filled with a variety of body types all having a laugh, being themselves and not worrying about what they look like. With the likes of Deandra representing Black plus-size women, and Rae and Liam representing curvier figures, it's so great to see the cast embracing the experience without size coming into it.