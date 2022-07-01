Snowflake Mountain Proves That Reality Shows Can Be Size-Blind – If They Want To

Like so many viewers, I was drawn in by the personalities of the participants in Snowflake Mountain, not by their looks, the clothes they wear or their backgrounds. Young viewers relate instantly to the cast, who are in their late teens to mid 20s, because of their very relatable reactions to things like having their suitcases 'burned' or having to climb a mountain, as well as their pop culture references. Their bodies don’t have anything to do with how much they’re liked or accepted; each participant is loved for who they are as a person, for their humour, their kindness and the common ground we all share. More reality TV shows need to follow in the footsteps of Snowflake Mountain and put size in the back seat. This upbeat reality show proves that inclusivity pays off and allows more people, like me, to feel seen and not ostracised.