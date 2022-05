Kim justifies her behaviour by saying that a previous relationship heavily impacted her ability to trust. But there seems to be more going on. In a cringe-inducing scene, Kim stands up Kevin on what was meant to be their first date. That doesn’t signal merely a reluctance to trust but an underlying lack of respect. Could this be because Kevin — who grew up middle class in Philadelphia — is less wealthy than the other members of the group? After all, one of the points of tension in the show from the get-go is the class differential between Kevin and the other rich Asians in his circle. In 2021, he revealed in an interview with CNBC that his stint on the show meant that he could be making six figures for the first time: something he views as an achievement but is considered the 'baseline' in LA. Kevin can’t keep his awe at his castmates' lavish lifestyles to himself, marvelling at the money his friends casually drop on soup ingredients at a specialty Asian store stocking shark fins and other pricy items, for instance. So it’s not exactly a secret that he’s from a different socioeconomic class from other members of the Bling Empire universe.