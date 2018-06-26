Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Snack On This
Food & Drinks
We Tried All The PSL Foods So You Don't Have To
by
Michelle Santiago Cortés
Food News
Nestlé Toll House Debuts Raw Cookie Dough Pints, Granting Our Childhood Wishes
by
Michelle Santiago Cortés
Food & Drinks
Pinterest Has The DIY Solution To Your Disorganized Super Bowl Snack Spread
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Clean Slate
Healthy Snacks To Satisfy Your Sweet & Salty Cravings
by
Dr. Drew Ramsey
More from Snack On This
Snack On This
Planters Is Bringing Back Two Beloved '90s Snacks
Olivia Harrison
Jun 26, 2018
Snack On This
These Emoji-Shaped Fruit Snacks Are Our New Obsession
Elizabeth Buxton
Oct 27, 2017
Snack On This
Healthy Pizza-Flavored Chips Are Here To Win The Snack Game
Elizabeth Buxton
Sep 29, 2017
Snack On This
Crunchy Cassava Chips Are The Gluten-Free Snack We've Been Waitin...
Join us as we munch our way through the latest snacks that get a big thumbs up from our food team.
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Snack On This
Forget Popcorn — We're Munching On These Crunchy Sunflower Kernels
Join us as we munch our way through the latest snacks that get a big thumbs up from our food team.
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Snack On This
Granola Bites Are Here For When We're Too Busy For Breakfast
Join us as we munch our way through the latest snacks that get a big thumbs up from our food team.
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Snack On This
This Cheese Puff Snack Tastes Like Crunchy Mac & Cheese
Join us as we munch our way through the latest snacks that get a big thumbs up from our food team.
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Snack On This
If You've Never Had A Nordic Crisp, Here's How To Majorly Improve...
Join us as we munch our way through the latest snacks that get a big thumbs up from our food team.
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Snack On This
The Vegan Nut Butter Bars We We Can't Stop Munching
Join us as we munch our way through the latest snacks that get a big thumbs up from our food team.
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food & Drinks
A Savory Snack Bar Exists — & It's Good
Join us as we munch our way through the latest snacks that get a big thumbs up from our food team.
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Snack On This
We Just Found Your New Favorite Fruit Snacks
Join us as we munch our way through the latest snacks that get a big thumbs up from our food team.
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Snack On This
The Healthy Adult Snack-Packs We'll Be Munching All Summer
Join us as we munch our way through the latest snacks that get a big thumbs up from our food team.
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food & Drinks
The Ultimate Snack For Popcorn Lovers
Join us as we munch our way through the latest snacks that get a big thumbs up from our food team.
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Snack On This
This Organic Spread Is A Whole New Way To Nut Butter
Join us as we munch our way through the latest snacks that get a big thumbs up from our food team
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food & Drinks
This Golden Snack Is Literally Popped By The Sun
Join us as we munch our way through the latest snacks that get a big thumbs up from our food team.
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted