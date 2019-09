A Savory Snack Bar Exists — & It's Good

The packaging was light, bright, and fresh — with a saturated picture of kale, quinoa, almonds, and some pom seeds skewered with a fork on the front. At first glance, it seemed to be suggesting itself as a salad bar of sorts! Intriguing. Once opened the bar looked more like a puffed cereal bar with beige tones and flecks of green seasoning and dots of red (presumably from the pomegranate). The scent was fairly neutral with a hint of spice — and the taste? Slightly sweet with punches of peppery notes and bites of basil. The texture was crunchy in the way a softer, chewier granola bar might be. But the taste was distinctly different; the savory certainly outweighed the sweet, and it was the combo of the two that brought the bar together (i.e. without the hint of sweet, the peppery herb notes might have been too overwhelming). The brand also offers five other separate savory flavors, available for $1.99 a piece , so you can pick a profile to match your specific tastes: Kale, Apple, Quinoa, & Almonds; Kale & Pumpkin Seeds; Bell Peppers & Green Olives; Sundried Tomato & Basil; Black Olives & Walnuts. All the flavors are gluten-free.