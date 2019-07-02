Nestlé Toll House Debuts Raw Cookie Dough Pints, Granting Our Childhood Wishes

Finally, we have the official green light to enjoy raw cookie dough by the spoonful. Never mind Buddy’s plan to recklessly scoop spoonfuls of raw Toll House cookie dough with his dad in Elf; this is government-sanctioned, parent-approved, safe chocolate chip cookie dough.
Nestlé’s Toll House is launching an egg free (not vegan, sorry folks) version of its beloved cookie dough. The edible cookie dough is available in two flavors: classic Chocolate Chip for the casual nibbler and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Monster for the committed gourmand, which packs peanut butter oats and “candy coated chocolate” (generic speak for M&M’s).
These new pints are available for purchase at your local Walmart, Publix, Meijer, and regional grocery chains for the sinfully low price of $5.49 a pint.
We may be living in the age of the cookie dough revolution. Earlier this year, we got our favorite part of Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough pint in a bag, and there is no lack of artisanal cookie dough shops that sell safe-to-eat versions by the scoop. But many cookie dough fans still look at the forbidden fruit of the snack world with longing eyes, as these safer or better-for-you alternatives are just not quite like the real deal. Maybe it’s the risk of salmonella or food poisoning that makes scooping up cookie dough such a treat.
But the tables have turned: Nestlé does not recommend you bake this cookie dough. Because at the end of the day, eggs are only there to make for a chewy cookie that doesn’t fall apart upon contact. Now you have a new reason to defy the CDC’s advice to “Say No To Raw Dough.” Only this time, it’s risk-free.
