Ben & Jerry's Just Dropped The Product We've All Been Waiting For & It's Vegan

The days of spoon sword-fighting for cookie dough chunks with friends and significant others in pints of Ben & Jerry's ice cream are officially over.
No more fighting. No more sad trips to CVS to buy more Cookie Core Sundae because you managed to shimmy out and devour the cookie dough core of the pint you bought the day before. Because the good stuff is finally here.
You'll now be able to buy a bag of Ben & Jerry's cookie dough chunks for $4.99 online or at a scoop shop near you. The chunks are currently available in peanut butter and vegan versions, in addition to the regular flavor.
The Cookie Dough Chunks were first piloted last summer in Vermont and B&J’s representatives say the product few of the shelves and store managers struggled to keep them in stock.
Ben & Jerry’s first introduced its cookie dough ice cream in 1984 and it will go down and history as one of the emblems of its time – along with the first Apple computer to hit the market and the original Gremlins movie.
And yet, it took B&J’s 35 years to sell just the chunks, hold the ice cream. But only Ben & Jerry's would come up with a snack that made its own ice cream redundant. After all, why buy the cream if you can have the chunks in a bag?
