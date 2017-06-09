The Healthy Adult Snack-Packs We'll Be Munching All Summer

What's on my desk this week? An adult snack pack from Justin's, the nut butter brand. What do we think of when we think of snack packs? Simpler times when holding court over Lunchables on the playground was the status quo — not meetings and hunching over mismatched tupperware at our desks. Snack packs are exciting because they not only have double the snacking-power, but they also bring us back to freer days. And we're still very much here for that. So when J's newest product graced my previously snack-packless desk, I felt like a kid heading right into recess.
The combo? Banana chips and classic peanut butter. Seems simple enough — but sometimes the simpler the snack, the better the flavors. If you're already an avid fan of the banana and PB mashup, then this riff will more than satiate your craving with all that good flavor plus a crunchier edge. The chips are just the right ratio of salty-sweet, and serve as an ideal vehicle for dipping and dunking into the creamy nut butter. But the best part of all? The packaging; light, bright, compact and clean. No muss, no fuss packable snacking for adults (who still have that Lunchable-loving kid living inside).
Justin's also offers up a pretzel stick option, for those not into 'nanners, in a variety of tasty nut butter flavor combos. Maple Almond Butter & Pretzels, Chocolate Hazelnut Butter & Pretzels, Classic Almond Butter & Pretzels, Honey Almond Butter & Pretzels, or Honey Peanut Butter & Banana Chips are available online for just $2.29.
*Hot Tip: You may want to pair a Capri Sun (or other juice box of choice) with one of these tasty treats for the ultimate trip back to elementary school snack central.
