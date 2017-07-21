Upon tearing open the top flap of the smallish-sized bag, I was excited to find that the pack was resealable (key points for storage longevity). I was also pleasantly surprised that the the bag was pretty fully packed (no overwhelming extra air space like with many chip and cracker brands). Though, the crips themselves were actually not so crisp-like. The snack was more of a soft, dense, square-shaped, and seed-packed cracker (smaller than a Triscuit but larger than a Cheez-It). The taste was buttery and salty with a savory hint of oregano. The texture was soft, yet somehow still crunchy without being overly crumbly or dry. I couldn't put them down — or stop wondering how such an ideal taste and texture combo could exist in a gluten-free cracker. They were amazingly light while still feeling dense enough to be a satiating snack all on their own (no need for hummus or cheese here).