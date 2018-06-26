Planters Is Bringing Back Two Beloved '90s Snacks

A couple months back, Kim Kardashian West shared a plea for the return of Dunk-a-roos on Twitter. Despite her influence and the fact that so many rallied behind her efforts, General Mills, the company that made Dunk-a-roos, told Refinery29 that particular comeback wasn’t happening anytime soon. Though that was a major letdown for 90s kids everywhere, we can get excited once again because a different iconic snack from the same era is officially returning. Today, Planters announced that it is bringing back Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls.
In a recent press release, Planters explained it has decided to begin selling Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls again because so many people "started petitions, created online groups, and wrote snail mail letters" begging for the cheesy snacks' return. Planters has been bombarded with those requests ever since the two snacks disappeared from store shelves way back in 2006. Finally, those devoted fans got what they wanted, even without help from Kim Kardashian. That's quite an accomplishment.
The two snacks will become available at Walmart and on Amazon starting this Sunday, July 1. Availability will then expand to other retailers in the following months. Cheez Balls will be sold in 2.75-ounce canisters while Cheez Curls will come in 4-ounce canisters. Prices start at around $1.99.
Unfortunately, Planters says Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls aren't back for good. That means we only have a limited time to relive some of our favorite snacking memories from the 90s.
