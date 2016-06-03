If you were a child in the '90s, there's a good chance you fell into one of two camps: Your parents were either health-conscious folks who wanted to keep you away from the sugar-filled snacks you'd see advertised on TV — or your house was where everyone went for the "good food."



Some '90s foods, like French Toast Crunch, have made triumphant returns in recent years. And others, like Trix Yogurt, never really went away. Still, the foods we ate during the '90s evoke that nostalgic feel today's snacks just can't replicate (at least not for another decade or so).



We've rounded up some of the best foods and drinks from the good old days. Whether you loved or hated these sugary treats, you'll undoubtedly recognize at least some of them from your cafeteria days. Test your knowledge of these '90s snacks below, and let us know how many you remember. Tell us what '90s food you miss the most in the comments section — especially if we forgot your favorite back-in-the-day treat.

