This Organic Spread Is A Whole New Way To Nut Butter

What's on my desk this week? A peanut butter blend that's not only packed with savory flavors, creamy-crunchy textures, and next level nutrients, but also some majorly feel good vibes too. NuttZo 7 Nut & Seed Butter is an organic and family-run company that gives back by donating a portion of proceeds to Project Left Behind. Project Left Behind uses funds to help support orphaned children around the globe — so you're snacking for a cause.
Now let's get to the nutty stuff. Along with the refreshing twist on snacks that give back, this company also offers up a unique take on typical nut butter spreads. Each jar and snack-pack is chocked full of a hefty (seven to be exact) mix of nuts and seeds (for maximum flavor that other single nut or seed butters don't offer). Available in Peanut Pro (peanut-based), Chocolate Peanut Pro, Power Fuel (almond-based with no peanuts), or Power Fuel Chocolate flavor, options along with a choice of a creamy or crunchy texture, these spreads cover all the bases. The blends consist of either roasted peanuts or almonds along with brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, and a sprinkling of Celtic sea salt. And the taste? Exactly like trail mix — but in creamy and or crunchy nut butter form. Yum. You can scoop up your own 10-pack online for $13.99.
*Hot Tip: The individually sized snack-packs make for great on the go noshing — so you can keep them in your bag to grab anytime.
Welcome to Snack On This! A weekly series on all-things crunchy, crispy, smooth, savory, and sweet. Join us as we munch our way through the latest snacks that get a big thumbs up from our food team. (That usually means they've made it all the way from our mail pile to a more permanent spot in our not-so-official snack drawer.) Got suggestions for next week? Throw 'em our way in the comments below.
