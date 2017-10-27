These Emoji-Shaped Fruit Snacks Are Our New Obsession

What's on my desk this week? A box filled with tiny bags of fruit-flavored, emoji-shaped gummies that are fittingly named, Fruitmojis. Now allow me to start by stating that this is exciting for two major reasons: first, because of the novelty fun shape factor; and second, because we happen to be avid fruit snack consumers as well as (self-proclaimed) connoisseurs. And so when Prince & Spring's brand new and Fruitmoji product arrived, we were more than ready to dig in and get down to snacking business.
Upon opening one of the sleek little pouches, we were pleased to find seven substantial nickel-sized fruit snacks inside. They were smooth and weighty with a distinctly fruit-forward scent — a hint that tends to bode well for the snack's flavor factor as well. Unlike other novelty-shaped snacks (who shall remain unnamed), the Fruitmojis actually looked like emojis and not like a pack of boring amorphous blobs. The six shapes and corresponding flavors consisted of a cherry-flavored "Flame," strawberry "Heart," orange "Pizza," green fruit punch "Money," and grape "Poop." Yes that's right, there was even an edible poop-moji in this fruit snack lineup.
Advertisement
Once we popped a few of the punchy gems into our mouths, the final flavor stamp of approval was sealed; for a natural gummy with zero synthetic ingredients, these snacks are packed with major flavor. Post munching, our team of fruit-snack-critics had been converted into Fruitmoji fanatics who couldn't wait to order their very own private stash. And a stash is truly what you'll get when ordering these provocative gummies; you can scoop up a 60-pack online from Boxed for $9.99. That's enough to keep you in Fruitmojis-snacking business for two whole months, fam.
*Hot Tip: Play with your food; we had a little too much fun making Fruitmoji words based on the snack shapes.
Related Video:
Welcome to Snack On This! A weekly series on all-things crunchy, crispy, smooth, savory, and sweet. Join us as we munch our way through the latest snacks that get a big thumbs up from our food team. (That usually means they've made it all the way from our mail pile to a more permanent spot in our not-so-official snack drawer.) Got suggestions for next week? Throw 'em our way in the comments below.
Advertisement