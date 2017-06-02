The Ultimate Snack For Popcorn Lovers

What's on my desk this week? A big bag of miniature popcorn. Now before I go into what exactly this oxymoron-esque snacking situation entails, let’s chat a little about popcorn in general. To put it simply, popcorn is amazing. It's soft, light, and crunchy; It can be savory, it can be sweet; It can be eaten as a snack or used as a topping on an ice cream sundae. It can even be eaten as a makeshift dinner (with the right accouterments). Popcorn knows no limits. And so, when this large bag of The Little Kernel's Mini Popcorn hit my desk, I was pretty jazzed (okay, I may have squealed).
You may be wondering, "but what is mini popcorn?" Well friends, it's just like normal popcorn only teeny-tiny. And because of this smaller size, the texture is noticeably crunchier. So for those of you out there that love the near half-popped kernels at the bottom of your bowls, this bag is for you. The Little Kernel offers up six different varieties: Naked (with no salt added), Truffle Sea Salt, Pink Himalayan Sea Salt, White Cheddar, Sweet & Salty, and Butter Flavored. Our favorite? The Sweet & Salty; it was an ideal mix of savory and sweet (without being overly sweet like other kettle corn varieties). This bag hit all the right desirable snacking notes with spot on texture, flavor, and hard-to-put-down-ness.
And on top of being an all-around satisfying and cute product, The Little Kernel also happens to donate a portion of all proceeds to Generation Rescue (an organization providing support to families affected by autism spectrum disorders). So pick up your 4-pack for $11.85 online anytime to snack on.
