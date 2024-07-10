ADVERTISEMENT
The Skims Bi-annual Sale Is Here — & Full Of Best-Sellers

Patricia Karounos
Last Updated July 10, 2024, 4:10 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Skims.
When a buzzy brand only holds big sales twice a year, it’s a huge event. Enter Skims’ always anticipated bi-annual sale, which is on now for a limited time only and features over 2,500 of the Kim Kardashian-backed brand’s wildly popular bestsellers — up to 50 percent (!!) off. That includes everything from TikTok-beloved slip dresses and T-shirts to essential intimates like bras and underwear, summer-ready swimwear, and just about everything else you might be looking for. 
But with so many options to choose from, finding the perfect item that’s missing from your wardrobe can be a serious challenge. That’s why we’ve already dug through the Skims sale section to pick out the best pieces. Read on to discover what we can’t wait to add to cart. 
Skims Summer Sale T-Shirts & Tanks

Regular R29 readers already know that we’re obsessed with Skims’ Cotton Jersey T-Shirt because of its cotton-spandex blend, which makes it lightweight and versatile when it comes to styling. But the brand also offers so much more in terms of summer-ready tops —  from oversized boyfriend tees to ribbed tanks (another R29 editor fave) — that will seamlessly fit into any wardrobe.
Skims
Cotton Rib Tank
$20.00$38.00
Skims
Skims
Track Mesh Oversized T-shirt
$38.00$54.00
Skims
Skims
Fits Everybody T-shirt
$34.00$48.00
Skims
Skims
Cotton Rib Picot Super Cropped Henley
$24.00$48.00
Skims
Skims
Boyfriend Raglan T-shirt
$24.00$48.00
Skims
Skims Summer Sale Dresses

Skims’ chic and minimalist slip dresses have been TikTok viral forever, so you’ve probably been thinking about adding one (or another) to your closet for a while. That said, don’t overlook some dress options, including halter-neck styles, stylish mini dresses, and pieces with cut-outs.
Skims
Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress
$56.00$80.00
Skims
Skims
Raw Edge Slit Front Mini Dress
$34.00$68.00
Skims
Skims
Fits Everybody Cut Out Open Back Long Dress
$44.00$88.00
Skims
Skims
Woven Shine Lace Long Dress
$54.00$108.00
Skims
Skims
Summer Mesh Halter Mini Dress
$34.00$68.00
Skims
Skims Summer Sale Bottoms

We are trying to spend this summer as comfortable as possible, and Skims bottoms definitely fit the bill. Choose between bestsellers like stretchy cotton jersey pants, ultra-soft boxer shorts, and form-fitting bike shorts — or, at these discounted prices, opt for all three.
Skims
Soft Lounge Long Skirt
$42.00$60.00
Skims
Skims
Romance Smocked Pant
$40.00$78.00
Skims
Skims
Cotton Fleece Oversized Cargo Pant
$56.00$78.00
Skims
Skims
Cotton Jersey Foldover Pant
$46.00$64.00
Skims
Skims
Cotton Rib Boxer
$26.00$36.00
Skims
Skims Summer Sale Bras

When Skims first hit the scene, it quickly gained popularity thanks to its shapewear, underwear, and bras, and these pieces haven’t missed a step when it comes to quality and wearability. Whether you’re in the market for full-coverage bras, wireless push-ups, or lace pieces, now is the time to pick one up — especially in some of the brand’s limited-edition colorways.
Skims
Ultra Fine Mesh Scoop Bra
$28.00$54.00
Skims
Skims
Stretch Lace Unlined Demi Bra
$40.00$56.00
Skims
Skims
Smoothing Intimates Unlined Full Coverage Bra
$28.00$54.00
Skims
Skims
Wireless Form Push Up Plunge Bra
$38.00$54.00
Skims
Skims
Ultra Fine Lace Scoop Bra
$42.00$58.00
Skims
Skims Summer Sale Underwear

If you’re buying a new bra, you might as well buy new underwear to go with it, too, right? Select Skims bestsellers are now on sale, including seamless thongs, boy shorts, and a cheeky seven-day-of-the-week pack.
Skims
Fits Everybody Dipped Front Thong
$6.00$18.00
Skims
Skims
Fits Everybody Lace Boy Short
$6.00$22.00
Skims
Skims
Velvet Lace Bikini
$8.00$24.00
Skims
Skims
Fits Everybody Logo Bikini
$8.00$20.00
Skims
Skims
Fits Everybody Boy Short
$8.00$22.00
Skims
Skims Summer Sale Pajamas & Loungewear

We deserve to feel just as — if not more — comfortable in our sleep as we do throughout the day. Whether you prefer your pajamas as a cute matching set or an oversized shirt, there’s a discounted Skims sleep- and lounge-wear option for you.
Skims
Soft Lounge Sleep Set
$60.00$120.00
Skims
Skims
Sleep Loose Tank
$28.00$38.00
Skims
Skims
Sleep T-shirt Mini Dress
$30.00$58.00
Skims
Skims
Sleep Button Up Dress
$48.00$68.00
Skims
Skims
Soft Lounge Robe
$64.00$90.00
Skims
Skims Summer Sale Swimwear

When Skims Swim launched in 2022, it quickly became a fan favorite. And who can resist picking up a sexy new bikini, one-piece, or cover-up to enjoy for the rest of the summer?
Skims
Signature Swim Off The Shoulder Bikini Top
$22.00$44.00
Skims
Skims
Signature Swim Halter Monokini
$44.00$88.00
Skims
Skims
Signature Swim Sarong Skirt
$40.00$78.00
Skims
Skims
Signature Swim Zip Front Sleeveless One Piece
$48.00$94.00
Skims
Skims
Signature Swim Dipped Tie Bottom
$18.00$36.00
Skims
Skims
Rhinestone Cover Ups Long Tank Dress
$50.00$98.00
Skims
Shop the full Skims Bi-Annual Sale

