All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
When a buzzy brand only holds big sales twice a year, it’s a huge event. Enter Skims’ always anticipated bi-annual sale, which is on now for a limited time only and features over 2,500 of the Kim Kardashian-backed brand’s wildly popular bestsellers — up to 50 percent (!!) off. That includes everything from TikTok-beloved slip dresses and T-shirts to essential intimates like bras and underwear, summer-ready swimwear, and just about everything else you might be looking for.
But with so many options to choose from, finding the perfect item that’s missing from your wardrobe can be a serious challenge. That’s why we’ve already dug through the Skims sale section to pick out the best pieces. Read on to discover what we can’t wait to add to cart.
Skims Summer Sale T-Shirts & Tanks
Regular R29 readers already know that we’re obsessed with Skims’ Cotton Jersey T-Shirt because of its cotton-spandex blend, which makes it lightweight and versatile when it comes to styling. But the brand also offers so much more in terms of summer-ready tops — from oversized boyfriend tees to ribbed tanks (another R29 editor fave) — that will seamlessly fit into any wardrobe.
Skims Summer Sale Dresses
Skims’ chic and minimalist slip dresses have been TikTok viral forever, so you’ve probably been thinking about adding one (or another) to your closet for a while. That said, don’t overlook some dress options, including halter-neck styles, stylish mini dresses, and pieces with cut-outs.
Skims Summer Sale Bottoms
We are trying to spend this summer as comfortable as possible, and Skims bottoms definitely fit the bill. Choose between bestsellers like stretchy cotton jersey pants, ultra-soft boxer shorts, and form-fitting bike shorts — or, at these discounted prices, opt for all three.
Skims Summer Sale Bras
When Skims first hit the scene, it quickly gained popularity thanks to its shapewear, underwear, and bras, and these pieces haven’t missed a step when it comes to quality and wearability. Whether you’re in the market for full-coverage bras, wireless push-ups, or lace pieces, now is the time to pick one up — especially in some of the brand’s limited-edition colorways.
Skims Summer Sale Underwear
If you’re buying a new bra, you might as well buy new underwear to go with it, too, right? Select Skims bestsellers are now on sale, including seamless thongs, boy shorts, and a cheeky seven-day-of-the-week pack.
Skims Summer Sale Pajamas & Loungewear
We deserve to feel just as — if not more — comfortable in our sleep as we do throughout the day. Whether you prefer your pajamas as a cute matching set or an oversized shirt, there’s a discounted Skims sleep- and lounge-wear option for you.
Skims Summer Sale Swimwear
When Skims Swim launched in 2022, it quickly became a fan favorite. And who can resist picking up a sexy new bikini, one-piece, or cover-up to enjoy for the rest of the summer?
