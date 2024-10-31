Skims’ New 30-Way Bra Is A Padded Puzzle: See How 4 Editors Wore It

“My jaw dropped when I popped my Multi-Way bra out of its package and all of the straps dangled down, looking like a squid’s tentacles. It was daunting but intriguing.



I have yet to find a supportive strapless bra that I enjoy, so I was looking forward to trying this convertible style as such. But don’t get it twisted — this strapless style requires three straps and a lot of patience. While I could’ve kept the bra as it arrived, with a short detachable back strap connecting the wings (rather than a traditional hook-and-eye back), I wanted to figure out how to replicate the model's photo, which showed a strap stretched across their ribcage and criss-crossed on their back for extra support. After a lot of experimenting, I eventually understood that it required three straps (extended as much as possible) to be hooked together and form one extra long strap. Then I hooked one end onto one wing before wrapping it around my torso and connecting the other end to the other wing. I finally had to play with the sliding extenders on my ribcage to tighten them to my comfort level.



While this “worked,” I found that the straps across my stomach dug into my skin, creating a not-so-seamless look under a fitted, off-the-shoulder bodysuit. I couldn’t loosen them too much, though, because then it created gapping at the sides of the cups. Ultimately, after de-strapping my contraption, I came to the conclusion that the traditional design, with just one short strap connecting the wings in the back, was the most comfortable strapless option. While I was worried it wasn’t supportive enough, the dotted silicone on the interior cups kept the bra in place, without any discomfort or any drooping. This may become the strapless bra I reach for when needed, and I’m eager (and way less daunted) to try different strap styles now, too.” — Victoria Montalti, Associate Fashion Writer