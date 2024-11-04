Skims’ New 30-Way Bra Is A Padded Puzzle: See How 4 Editors Wore It

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
If your FYP hasn’t been inundated with Skims Multi-Way Bra try-on videos yet, it’s only a matter of time. There are plenty of reasons for it to go viral, as a lot of products from Kim Kardashian’s brand tend to: Designed to be worn a whopping 30 ways, this convertible bra is meant to fit under every possible neckline (think: halter, one-shoulder, strapless, low-back, and more). If you subscribe to cost-per-wear math (or are trying to justify your shopping habits), at $58 a pop, that’s less than $2 per bra. But does it work? Refinery 29 editors set to find out.
But first, here’s the lowdown on the style: The lightly lined underwire style comes with four fully removable shoulder and back straps, plus an extender strap (for low-back styles). Meanwhile, the interior cups and wings feature silicone dots to help grip onto the skin and stay in place for trickier styles like strapless and open-back. Available in six of Skims’ signature neutral colours, the bra comes in cup sizes A through G.
After four editors tried the Skims Multi-Way Bra on, we agreed on one thing: With a lack of virtual try-on videos from the brand or a physical instruction manual in the package, this piece is a bit of a padded puzzle. We weren’t exactly sure how some of the styles were meant to be worn, or which straps were needed for each neckline. So we took this versatile bra on as a styling challenge to conquer. Ahead, read on for our reviews of the latest Skims bra.
But first, here’s the lowdown on the style: The lightly lined underwire style comes with four fully removable shoulder and back straps, plus an extender strap (for low-back styles). Meanwhile, the interior cups and wings feature silicone dots to help grip onto the skin and stay in place for trickier styles like strapless and open-back. Available in six of Skims’ signature neutral colours, the bra comes in cup sizes A through G.
After four editors tried the Skims Multi-Way Bra on, we agreed on one thing: With a lack of virtual try-on videos from the brand or a physical instruction manual in the package, this piece is a bit of a padded puzzle. We weren’t exactly sure how some of the styles were meant to be worn, or which straps were needed for each neckline. So we took this versatile bra on as a styling challenge to conquer. Ahead, read on for our reviews of the latest Skims bra.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“I wear a lot of sleeveless turtlenecks. But while I love the look, I dread the undergarments selection: I hate anything strapless with a passion but also can’t stand when the straps of more traditional styles peek through. And while I’ve always known that racerback styles would likely be the answer, I could never justify buying them just to wear underneath one specific style. All to say, when I got the Skims Multi-Way Bra, I knew what style I wanted to try first.
To get the look, I removed the two additional straps and the extender, leaving just the traditional shoulder straps, which I loosened for my comfort level. I then crisscrossed the two at my chest, playing around with the loops at the front (there are two inside each cup; the one higher proved to be more comfortable with this style.) The bra felt very supportive, albeit tight when crossed at the front, so I extended the straps on the back once again. I then tested the look with two different sleeveless turtlenecks to ensure the straps didn’t show. (I could also see this look working well underneath a blazer or a sheer top for a sexy night-out look.)
While it was a comfortable experience, I wouldn’t wear this bra every day. I prefer more seamless T-shirt styles; meanwhile, this one has interior silicone lining which ensures grip on less supportive styles that I don’t wear on a daily basis. That said, this is a great travel bra thanks to the way it can be worn with a variety of clothing pieces. I would also wear it with trickier occasionwear styles like plunging necklines and open-back silhouettes, and forget about the awful adhesive silicone bras and cutlets I previously used for these looks. ” — Irina Grechko, Fashion Director
To get the look, I removed the two additional straps and the extender, leaving just the traditional shoulder straps, which I loosened for my comfort level. I then crisscrossed the two at my chest, playing around with the loops at the front (there are two inside each cup; the one higher proved to be more comfortable with this style.) The bra felt very supportive, albeit tight when crossed at the front, so I extended the straps on the back once again. I then tested the look with two different sleeveless turtlenecks to ensure the straps didn’t show. (I could also see this look working well underneath a blazer or a sheer top for a sexy night-out look.)
While it was a comfortable experience, I wouldn’t wear this bra every day. I prefer more seamless T-shirt styles; meanwhile, this one has interior silicone lining which ensures grip on less supportive styles that I don’t wear on a daily basis. That said, this is a great travel bra thanks to the way it can be worn with a variety of clothing pieces. I would also wear it with trickier occasionwear styles like plunging necklines and open-back silhouettes, and forget about the awful adhesive silicone bras and cutlets I previously used for these looks. ” — Irina Grechko, Fashion Director
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“I’m not much of a bra wearer. Since I have breasts that are on the average/smaller side, I don’t need the support on a daily basis. But, I always keep a few go-to bras for those times when you just don’t want to free the nip, and as I’ve matured, I’ve learned that having a couple of really good bras in your arsenal comes in handy.
My main issue with most bras is that they are generally uncomfortable, from the wiring to the straps to the bad fit. My first impression of the Skims Multi-Way bra was that the material felt buttery soft but the amount of straps that accompanied the bra without a single direction on how to use them frightened me. Although I think an all-in-one bra is a wonderful concept, I needed a manual to figure out how to use it; I do not know what to do with extra straps and still think I probably hooked something wrong in creating this style.
But let’s get into the fit. I enjoyed the way this bra felt. It’s lightweight but still feels supportive. I loved the sticky silicone portion on the bottom of the bra, instead of a wire, which helped with the support. There was a little gapping in my left breast but that could just be because she’s a tad bit smaller than her sister boob. Once I got the hang of the straps, I wore it with a plunging-neckline dress I wouldn't normally have had a bra for.
Overall, I’d wear the style again but I wouldn’t say it would be my go-to as I prefer a much simpler everyday bra. But I will pull this back out if I have another outfit with a similarly intricate neckline.” — Cortni Spearman, Director of Social Media
My main issue with most bras is that they are generally uncomfortable, from the wiring to the straps to the bad fit. My first impression of the Skims Multi-Way bra was that the material felt buttery soft but the amount of straps that accompanied the bra without a single direction on how to use them frightened me. Although I think an all-in-one bra is a wonderful concept, I needed a manual to figure out how to use it; I do not know what to do with extra straps and still think I probably hooked something wrong in creating this style.
But let’s get into the fit. I enjoyed the way this bra felt. It’s lightweight but still feels supportive. I loved the sticky silicone portion on the bottom of the bra, instead of a wire, which helped with the support. There was a little gapping in my left breast but that could just be because she’s a tad bit smaller than her sister boob. Once I got the hang of the straps, I wore it with a plunging-neckline dress I wouldn't normally have had a bra for.
Overall, I’d wear the style again but I wouldn’t say it would be my go-to as I prefer a much simpler everyday bra. But I will pull this back out if I have another outfit with a similarly intricate neckline.” — Cortni Spearman, Director of Social Media
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“I have a love-hate relationship with Skims products. I’m a big fan of its swimwear and Fits Everybody Triangle Bralette, which I wear all the time. However, their padded bras don’t always give my DD cups (and my shoulders) the comfort they require.
For my trial, I tested out the one-shoulder formation, and since there’s no demonstration onsite, I improvised it. First, I took all the attached straps off, then I extended the left strap over my shoulder and hooked it onto the same bottom hook that holds the right strap. After fiddling around with the length adjustments, I awkwardly pulled it over my head because it doesn’t have a traditional clasp closure at the middle of the back, but hook closures at the left and right back shoulders instead.
The result was supportive and flattering — I liked how the bra shaped my breasts underneath my top. On the downside, it was slightly uncomfortable. I also noticed after taking the photos that, despite my efforts, the front strap was showing under the top. Perhaps it simply requires more experimentation with the straps… or instructions.
For my trial, I tested out the one-shoulder formation, and since there’s no demonstration onsite, I improvised it. First, I took all the attached straps off, then I extended the left strap over my shoulder and hooked it onto the same bottom hook that holds the right strap. After fiddling around with the length adjustments, I awkwardly pulled it over my head because it doesn’t have a traditional clasp closure at the middle of the back, but hook closures at the left and right back shoulders instead.
The result was supportive and flattering — I liked how the bra shaped my breasts underneath my top. On the downside, it was slightly uncomfortable. I also noticed after taking the photos that, despite my efforts, the front strap was showing under the top. Perhaps it simply requires more experimentation with the straps… or instructions.
It’s probably great for someone who wears loads of different necklines, but I found the straps confusing and probably won’t try all the formations if I’m honest.” — Ebony-Renee Baker, Fashion Editor
“My jaw dropped when I popped my Multi-Way bra out of its package and all of the straps dangled down, looking like a squid’s tentacles. It was daunting but intriguing.
I have yet to find a supportive strapless bra that I enjoy, so I was looking forward to trying this convertible style as such. But don’t get it twisted — this strapless style requires three straps and a lot of patience. While I could’ve kept the bra as it arrived, with a short detachable back strap connecting the wings (rather than a traditional hook-and-eye back), I wanted to figure out how to replicate the model's photo, which showed a strap stretched across their ribcage and criss-crossed on their back for extra support. After a lot of experimenting, I eventually understood that it required three straps (extended as much as possible) to be hooked together and form one extra long strap. Then I hooked one end onto one wing before wrapping it around my torso and connecting the other end to the other wing. I finally had to play with the sliding extenders on my ribcage to tighten them to my comfort level.
While this “worked,” I found that the straps across my stomach dug into my skin, creating a not-so-seamless look under a fitted, off-the-shoulder bodysuit. I couldn’t loosen them too much, though, because then it created gapping at the sides of the cups. Ultimately, after de-strapping my contraption, I came to the conclusion that the traditional design, with just one short strap connecting the wings in the back, was the most comfortable strapless option. While I was worried it wasn’t supportive enough, the dotted silicone on the interior cups kept the bra in place, without any discomfort or any drooping. This may become the strapless bra I reach for when needed, and I’m eager (and way less daunted) to try different strap styles now, too.” — Victoria Montalti, Associate Fashion Writer
I have yet to find a supportive strapless bra that I enjoy, so I was looking forward to trying this convertible style as such. But don’t get it twisted — this strapless style requires three straps and a lot of patience. While I could’ve kept the bra as it arrived, with a short detachable back strap connecting the wings (rather than a traditional hook-and-eye back), I wanted to figure out how to replicate the model's photo, which showed a strap stretched across their ribcage and criss-crossed on their back for extra support. After a lot of experimenting, I eventually understood that it required three straps (extended as much as possible) to be hooked together and form one extra long strap. Then I hooked one end onto one wing before wrapping it around my torso and connecting the other end to the other wing. I finally had to play with the sliding extenders on my ribcage to tighten them to my comfort level.
While this “worked,” I found that the straps across my stomach dug into my skin, creating a not-so-seamless look under a fitted, off-the-shoulder bodysuit. I couldn’t loosen them too much, though, because then it created gapping at the sides of the cups. Ultimately, after de-strapping my contraption, I came to the conclusion that the traditional design, with just one short strap connecting the wings in the back, was the most comfortable strapless option. While I was worried it wasn’t supportive enough, the dotted silicone on the interior cups kept the bra in place, without any discomfort or any drooping. This may become the strapless bra I reach for when needed, and I’m eager (and way less daunted) to try different strap styles now, too.” — Victoria Montalti, Associate Fashion Writer