I Found The Best Seamless T-Shirt Bra — & R29 Readers Get A Discount

I was given a sample of the black Only Bra , and I was immediately in awe of the material. It's so soft and silky. And while the paper-thin fabric looks and feels delicate, it's actually pretty sturdy and durable. It's also very flexible: I can fold and roll it all up in any direction without denting the lightly padded cups. Plus, there are small slits on the inside of the bra, where the pads can be removed if desired. I also really like that the silicon-flocked softwire has a velvety finish. It's not like the rubbery silicone I'm used to finding on slip-proof undergarments or shapewear that stick to and dig into my skin.