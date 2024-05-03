This Skims T-Shirt Is A Best-Seller: How R29 Editors Are Styling It

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
While Skims has long been a go-to for undergarments, more recently, the Kim Kardashian-owned brand has become beloved for its loungewear and everyday basics, too. For proof, see the viral Skims slip dress, as well as editor-favorites like the Fits Everybody bodysuits and ribbed tank top.
The Cotton Jersey T-Shirt is one of those best-selling products, with a 4.7, out of 5, star rating and 1,823 reviews. Made from a lightweight and stretchy cotton-spandex blend, the tee comes in sizes XXS through 4X and six core colorways.
In our quest to determine whether this T-shirt is worth the hype (and its $48 price tag), five editors took it out for a spin, styling it for the springtime. Whether keeping it casual with statement denim and cargo bottoms or dressing it up with blazers and pointed-toe heels, we have a lot to say about the Skims Cotton Jersey T-Shirt. Our review ahead.
“I will happily give this T-shirt a 10/10. As someone with E bra cups and a curvy waist, the fit of a baby tee is everything for me: the sleeves can’t be too short (otherwise my chest will pull the fabric into my armpits), and a super-cropped length is a no-go. After a day of wearing this T-shirt to the office, I’m going to (maybe prematurely) say that Skims has nailed it.
This tee is satisfyingly soft; the material is perfectly stretchy, thanks to its 90% cotton, 10% spandex blend; and it snatches my waist comfortably. I’ve found Skims products to be hit-or-miss in the past (I love their Seamless Sculpt shorts, but the Fits Everybody thongs definitely don’t fit me), however this T-shirt gets an A-plus from me.” — Ebony-Renee Baker, Fashion Editor
“I’m a sucker for Skims cotton — I regularly wear the brand’s ribbed cotton tank top and cotton jersey underwear — so I was excited to try this T-shirt. I ordered the Mineral colorway and love how it looks with my red-dyed hair. This top isn’t as buttery soft as many other Skims offerings, but it has a nice high-quality thickness.
I decided to pair it with a cargo mini skirt, straw purse, and cork wedges, and I think it made the cutest casual daytime look. I can see myself wearing the top with similar short or skort combos again. And for a comfy lounge-around-the-house look, I plan on pairing T-shirt with my matching Mineral cotton jersey boy shorts.” — Victoria Montalti, Associate Fashion Writer
“When I first pulled the shirt from the packaging, I couldn’t help but think how small it was. But while it looks like it came from the children’s department, it stretches and molds to the body when you put it on. While the shirt is a little tight for my taste, it’s incredibly soft and hugs the body nicely. Bonus: no bra is necessary thanks to the double-lined design.
That said, I will use it as a layering tee, underneath sweaters and blazers (as seen here), rather than on its own as I still prefer more oversized tees with my jeans and skirts.” — Irina Grechko, Fashion Director
“I’ve tried a Skims tank top and underwear in the past and loved them, but, after trying this shirt, I am a confirmed Skims fan. I normally wear size medium or large in shirts because of my bust and broader shoulders; I tried this in a medium, and it fits great. I love how, with the stretchy material, the shirt forms to your shape. I’d even maybe wear the shirt braless — and I never ever go braless.
I styled this with jeans and liked how the bagginess balanced out the tight fit of the crewneck. I imagine as the weather heats up, I’ll gravitate toward pairing this shirt with skirts and an oversized jacket.” — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
“Say what you want about the Kardashians but one thing we can all agree on is that Skims is that girl. Everything from the swimsuits to the undies is quality, and the Skims Cotton Jersey T-Shirt is no different. I don’t know about you, but I love a tight shirt moment for the spring and summer, and I’ve already worn it three times since I’ve gotten it. You can layer it or wear it on its own and dress it up or down, which makes it versatile. The material is super comfortable, breathable, and has just the right amount of stretch.
I love that I could wear this shirt around the house without a bra for a comfy and chill vibe or dress it up by pairing it with shorts, boots, and fun accessories. I also love that the material is thick enough, so that it won’t snag or rip easily, but also doesn’t feel hot or dense. 10/10 recommend.” — Cortni Spearman, Director of Social
