For the past decade, British brand Rixo has developed a reputation (and loyal following!) for its vintage-inspired pieces and hand-painted prints. Founded by best friends Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey in 2015, the duo’s designs have since been worn by Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie Grainge, and Kate Middleton. Catering to the crowd who prefers high-quality contemporary pieces with a touch of whimsy, the brand offers a wide range of prices, starting from $70 for scarves and $105 for T-shirts to $2,000 for wedding dresses (yes, they do bridal, too). But rather than rely on a constant stream of newness, Rixo produces its clothing and accessories in intentionally small batches, with recurring silhouettes like bias-cut dresses and silky blouses, as well as fresh, reinvisioned styles.