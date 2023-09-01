Selena Gomez’s Necklaces In Only Murders In The Building Are On Sale Now

Calling all Selena Gomez fans…and Only Murders in the Building fans…and gold jewelry fans! Just as Selena’s character, Mabel, uses her detective skills in the Hulu mystery drama, we used our own magnifying glass to spot her iconic necklaces in the latest episode of the new season. And we’re here to tell you that you can buy these gems for yourself, and that they’re on sale right now.
If you’re as obsessed with Mabel’s style as we are, you may have noticed her interchanging the same dainty gold necklaces across Seasons 1, 2, and now 3, which started on August 8. The necklaces in question feature flower pendants, initial charms, and delicate chain links. While these personalized necklaces are meaningful for Mabel, they weren't specially made for the series. In fact, each one comes from hand-crafted jewelry brand Rellery, which was founded by a woman of color creator.
Today Rellery launched its Labor Day Sale, so all jewelry sitewide is 10% off with code LAB10 through September 4. This sale is also a "buy more, save more" deal with 15% off $250 purchases with code LAB15 and 20% off $450 purchases with code LAB20. So get the Selena Gomez look at a discount while Labor Day sales last.
Back in 2021 when Only Murders In The Building debuted, the series’ stylist and costume designer Dana Covarrubias told E! News that she wanted to use marigold flowers throughout Mabel’s wardrobe to represent Selena’s own Mexican heritage. Marigolds signify grief, resurrection, passion, and creativity, and the symbol is a constant throughout Mabel’s day-to-day life, most apparently through her Rellery marigold flower necklace. She can be seen wearing the 18K gold-plated sterling silver piece off and on throughout the series.
There are several iterations of marigold necklaces from Rellery to choose from, including various sizes and ones with and without personalized charms. Marigolds are also the birth flower for October, but if you’re not an October baby, you can find other birth flower designs.
Mabel often pairs her marigold necklace with Rellery’s Initial Necklace. Hers, of course, has an “M” engraved into the gold charm. But this necklace style is available in any letter of the alphabet as well as other symbols like moons, crosses, and rainbows in both gold and silver.
If you have a chain you already love and are just in the market for a new charm, Rellery has those too, along with heart-shaped initial charms. Treat yourself to one or two, or stock up on jewelry gifts for friends.
Mabel occasionally wears Rellery's Paperclip Necklace, and you can buy the delicate chain for yourself while it's on sale, or choose another variation, such as larger links or a longer length. Chain necklaces truly never go out of style, so you really can't go wrong.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.