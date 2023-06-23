ADVERTISEMENT
Quince is a brand that consistently gives us high-quality products that are simultaneously sustainable and affordable. Its classic silhouettes and elevated basics also make Quince the perfect destination for seasonal wardrobe refreshes. If you need a new go-to $50 summer dress, some new everyday fine jewelry, or even a suitcase that looks way more expensive than it is, Quince is your one-stop shop. And right now, there's a selection of new summer-ready styles and colorways ideal for travel 'fits, beach days, or just staycationing with your A/C blasting.
Whether you're looking to upgrade your summer wardrobe with cooling silk sets, invest in new bedding for a better night's rest, or splurge on genuine Italian leather bags, get it all done in one place. Shop from Quince's brand new summer arrivals (many of which are already low in stock, so act fast!) including bestsellers that are now available in fresh new colorways.
