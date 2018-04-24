This Brand Only Launched Last Week & Already Has A Celeb Fan Club

Welcome to our new bi-weekly column, Insta-Bait, where we highlight the brands taking over our feeds right now — because Instagram isn't just a place where we DM memes to our friends and double-tap our style icons' most on-point outfits, it's where we discover new labels on the regular.
Most indie brands only dream of having their pieces worn by celebrities. But for Los Angeles-based company Prêtte, it's already a reality. The label, which was founded by a small collective of people as an e-commerce-only business model, first debuted on Sunday, April 15 and has already been worn multiple times by the likes of Bella Hadid, Kehlani, and Olivia Munn. And it makes sense: Its fitted, sexy/cool aesthetic is exactly what today's most stylish models, singers, and It girls go for, and is exactly what tends to end up all over Instagram.
But the difference between Prette and similar brands like, say, I.AM.GIA, is that, despite being worn by handfuls of celebrities in its first week of business, Prêtte is still sitting on a modest 1,200 followers on Instagram. But, if its super-affordable wears (the most expensive piece on the site is $69) and famous early adopters are any indication, we expect that count (and its fanbase) to start growing pretty quickly.
So far, it's the faux fur coats and fitted plaid pieces that are gaining traction, but we'll be keeping an eye on what the must-have summer piece will be. Click on to shop Prêtte before it blows up, and throw them a follow while you're at it.