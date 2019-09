This Brand Only Launched Last Week & Already Has A Celeb Fan Club

Most indie brands only dream of having their pieces worn by celebrities. But for Los Angeles-based company Prêtte , it's already a reality. The label, which was founded by a small collective of people as an e-commerce-only business model, first debuted on Sunday, April 15 and has already been worn multiple times by the likes of Bella Hadid Kehlani , and Olivia Munn . And it makes sense: Its fitted, sexy/cool aesthetic is exactly what today's most stylish models, singers, and It girls go for, and is exactly what tends to end up all over Instagram.