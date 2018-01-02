Welcome to our new bi-weekly column, Insta-Bait, where we highlight the brands taking over our feeds right now — because Instagram isn't just a place where we DM memes to our friends and double-tap our style icons' most on-point outfits, it's where we discover new labels on the regular.
Seeing a pair of earrings or a necklace laying flat on a plain white background doesn't really do much to make me want to buy it. But as soon as I see it piled on generously on a real-life body, I'm ready to throw my credit card at whatever brand created that perfect ear-party or neck-candy. When we're talking dainty, little hoops, layers of necklaces, and stacked rings, it's really all about the styling. You've got to see them layered and stacked to truly understand their full potential.
And that might at least in part explain why Luv Aj has seen such a spike in popularity in the past few months — frankly, its Instagram is a feast for the eyes for any lover of stacked-up, mixed-and-matched bling. It's not surprising that their feed is chock-full of jewelry-layering inspo, but it's also sprinkled with appearances by the likes of Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima, and Romee Strijd donning those very same jewels you just saved to your "WANT" Collection on Instagram. Consider us sold.
Click on for some double-tap worthy jewelry, and to shop the pieces for yourself to create your own Insta-worthy Luv Aj moment (but, you may need a few more piercings first...).