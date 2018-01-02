Seeing a pair of earrings or a necklace laying flat on a plain white background doesn't really do much to make me want to buy it. But as soon as I see it piled on generously on a real-life body, I'm ready to throw my credit card at whatever brand created that perfect ear-party or neck-candy. When we're talking dainty, little hoops, layers of necklaces, and stacked rings, it's really all about the styling. You've got to see them layered and stacked to truly understand their full potential.