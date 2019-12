Emma Stone’s Engagement Ring Is The Most Unexpected Style, & We Love It

The guy behind the ring is Dave McCary, an SNL director that Stone met in 2017. Never heard of him? Probably because they've never posted photos together on Instagram, nor have they gone viral telling the media to focus on charitable organizations rather than their lunch date (we still love you, Andrew) . They were, however, spotted together at the Brigsby Bear premiere, a film directed by McCary, and backstage at the Golden Globes with our Favourite actor, Joe Alwyn. In other words, all signs point to a long and non-publicized life together.