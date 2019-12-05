Emma Stone’s Engagement Ring Is The Most Unexpected Style, & We Love It

Talk about La La Land: Last night, actress Emma Stone was proposed to with a pearl ring — basically the most her ring we could possibly imagine. Stone hasn’t gone public with anyone since her break up with Spiderman himself, otherwise known as Andrew Garfield, in 2015. But from the look on her face and the ring on her finger, her under-the-radar approach to dating this time around is working out in her favor… big time.
The guy behind the ring is Dave McCary, an SNL director that Stone met in 2017. Never heard of him? Probably because they've never posted photos together on Instagram, nor have they gone viral telling the media to focus on charitable organizations rather than their lunch date (we still love you, Andrew). They were, however, spotted together at the Brigsby Bear premiere, a film directed by McCary, and backstage at the Golden Globes with our Favourite actor, Joe Alwyn. In other words, all signs point to a long and non-publicized life together.
Enough about them, though — let’s talk about the ring. From the blurry photo posted to McCary's Instagram, we've learned that Stone's stone isn't a stone at all, but rather a pearl on a white gold or possibly platinum setting. And while a pearl isn’t the choice we expected from the couple, after seeing how chic it looks on her finger, we can't imagine anything else for the actress. She does, after all, have a very Old Hollywood air about her.
In fact, the pearl ring is so beautiful, we think it might inspire a new trend. To make it official, we rounded up 16 pearl engagement rings just like hers so that you too can get in on the duo's good news.
