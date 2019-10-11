The allure of snake jewelry lies within its historical connection to both poison and alchemy — an enchanting cocktail that collectors simply can't resist. The uniqueness of the ouroboros offers a compelling take on the trend fit for the boldest of jewelry boxes, as long as its wearer can handle a touch of darkness. Ahead (if you dare), discover a range of ways to incorporate the mystical motif into your own life, from wrapping it around your finger to displaying it on your wall. We promise these items won't bite — at least not anything other than themselves.