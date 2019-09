And it's not just Serre who’s over the moon about this celestial shape. Its cyclical nature carries a spiritual relevance across faiths and cultures, representing new beginnings, growth, and the passage of time. The crescent was an object of our Sailor Moon manga fantasies in the '90s, a source of inspiration for an ethereal accessories collection by Isabel Marant , and a dazzling nail art trend that populated our social feeds not long after Serre came along with her emblazoned balaclavas and jersey tops (good luck finding one that isn't sold out, by the way). It's also a cosmic symbol fit for the goddesses among us, appearing in mythological legends about deities like Hekate and Luna.