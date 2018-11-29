Crescent Nail Art Is The Super-Chic Trend Perfect For The Holidays

Move over, half moons, because there's a new lunar nail trend on the rise. Appropriately named "crescent nails," this design involves a subtle crescent moon shape painted anywhere along the edge of the nail bed, which allows for peeks of an accent color or even room for a tiny bit of sparkle fit for a holiday party.
Now, there are several different types of crescent nails out there. Some have the crescent running along the bottom edge of the nail à la the typical half-moon nails, while others have the crescent shape running along one or more sides of the nail, which has caused some people to call this design "asymmetrical crescent nails."
Over at the nail salon Vanity Projects in New York City, they're actually named the design "irregular French" because of the way the crescent mimics the shape of the white tip of a typical French manicure. According to one of its nail artists, Rose Barron, it's a design that's surprisingly easy to recreate at home, as long as you've got a great striping — or really thin — brush to paint with.
"Using a striping brush, apply a thin line to the nail ensuring to be as close to the edge of the nail as possible," Barron says. "You would want to use a very fine, long haired brush making sure to be as close to the edge of the nail but without touching the cuticle. Repeat this same step in variations on the rest of the nails. Seal with a quick-dry top coat."
Simple, chic, and this easy? We're in love. Ahead, see our favorite takes on crescent nails. You already know we just booked our next manicure appointment.