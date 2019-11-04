Whether you're all about the powerful, rumbly wand or a sleek and discreet bullet vibe, it's no secret that sex toys can be some of the best ways to explore pleasure solo or with a partner. However, with seemingly endless sites — a single search for "sex toys" on Google generates 639,000,000 results — and we're certain there's a few in there that none of us want to be clicking on. It can also be completely overwhelming to navigate the world of vibrators, plugs, massagers, and more because there's just so much stuff out there — especially on National Sex Toy Day, November 4. (That's today!)
Here's where we come in: We've dutifully scoured the internet to bring you the best places to order sex toys online, no matter what you're looking for. From a sleek, luxe design-forward retailer that'll appeal to the ultimate minimalist to innovative options created by and for women, these 12 destinations are ones you'll definitely want on your radar. Plus, keep reading to find exclusive coupon codes just for Refinery29 readers. (That's you!)
