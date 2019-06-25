A New Crop Of Online Boutiques Has Us Excited For Summer Dressing

One of our favorite things about fashion is the constant refresh. There’s always something new around the corner, whether it’s a seasonal turnover from one of our favorite designers, an unseen silhouette that’s suddenly appearing in every store and every feed, or, even better, a brand-new shop that we’ve never encountered before. That last one might be the most exciting one for those of us on the Shopping team, and luckily, the past few years have been good to us in this regard. Despite much chatter about retail’s decline, new boutiques pop up all the time, leaving us with more choice than ever as to where to allocate our dollars. (Remember to recycle your old clothes and shop consciously for new ones, friends!)
Advertisement
We’ve seen so many new retailers crop up, in fact, that we decided to do a deep dive on some of our faves. To ensure that we don’t keep you here all day, we narrowed our focus to stores that have opened in the past two years, and ones that are either multi-brand or, if not, stock enough merchandise to keep you scrolling/browsing for a good chunk of your lunch break. We’ve included shops that cater to every budget, so whether you’re in the market for a cheap-and-cheerful summer dress or an artisan-made leather bag that you’ll tote every day, you'll hopefully get something out of this list. And while you may have heard of a few shops in our roundup — especially if you’re a regular R29 reader — we tried to eliminate any obvious banner names, because we want to make sure you feel the same rush of discovery that we do.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 30
Antidote
Price Range: $18 - $1,920
Categories: apparel, accessories, beauty, footwear, home goods, swim
This eco-forward online destination stocks the whole gamut of covetable lifestyle products, selecting everything from wear-all-weekend denim to vegan makeup from some of our favorite sustainably-minded indie brands. Colorful denim from Boyish, Soko’s artisan-made brass jewelry, USA-made pieces from Carleen, and Veja’s low-impact sneakers from keep us coming back to this site for inspiration.
2 of 30
Shop This
Advertisement
3 of 30
4 of 30
Stature
Price range: $56 - $588
Categories: Apparel, accessories, footwear, jewelry
This Brooklyn-based e-boutique has carved out a niche for itself by offering a slew of well-loved contemporary labels like Rachel Comey, Samantha Pleet, and Wray sized especially for petite frames. (You can even find Instagram-worthy footwear from LOQ and Maryam Nassir Zadeh in hard-to-find sizes from the smaller end of the spectrum.)
Shop This
5 of 30
Shop This
6 of 30
7 of 30
11 Honore
Price Range: $200 - $4,595
Categories: apparel, activewear, intimates, swim
This designer-driven plus-size retailer is already a household name after less than two years in business, but there’s no argument that the e-boutique broke the mold when they launched in the summer of 2017. Expertly curating options in sizes 12 - 2o from big-name luxury brands (Altuzarra, Brandon Maxwell, Christian Siriano) and sought-after indie labels (Mara Hoffman, Rachel Comey, Zero + Maria Cornejo) alike, 11 Honoré is only getting started — expect extended-size additions from Ganni and Diane Von Furstenberg next season.
Shop This
Advertisement
8 of 30
9 of 30
10 of 30
Ana Luisa
Price range: $50 - $245
Categories: Jewelry
We filled you on this direct-to-consumer jewelry retailer earlier this spring, when we caught wind of the insatiable customer demand for the brand’s personal, antique- and vintage-inspired jewelry. They deftly juxtapose simple, everyday pieces that have an heirloom feel with statement-making, Modernist-leaning accessories. Thanks to a background in jewelry design and strong relationships with luxury-level manufacturers, founder David Benayoun ensures that customers are getting premium-quality demi-fine jewelry at a competitive rate — prices top out around $250, but most of our favorite pieces retail for less than $90.
Shop This
11 of 30
Shop This
12 of 30
Shop This
Advertisement
13 of 30
J.ing
Price range: $19 - $188
Categories: Apparel, footwear, jewelry
Launched in 2017, this Los Angeles-based e-commerce destination specializes in separates that, at first glance, seem ladylike — but upon closer examination, pieces like an eyelet cotton blouse or airy, elevated sundress yield bold and unexpected details. Founder Jing Zeng has struck the perfect balance of romance and power in her shop’s assortment, as evidenced by this simple but expertly cut midi skirt — one of those perfect work-to-weekend staples that we’ll end up wearing all summer long.
Shop This
14 of 30
Shop This
15 of 30
Shop This
16 of 30
CoEdition
Price range: $12 - $740
Categories: Apparel, accessories, intimates, jewelry, footwear, handbags
We filled you in on Co-Edition last spring, when a group of former Gilt executives launched the plus-size e-commerce destination with a range of inclusive, covetable contemporary labels. The mix of established brands like Calvin Klein and Lauren Ralph Lauren alongside newbies Of Mercer, Warp + Weft, and Van Der Nag keep us coming back to the site for a variety of shopping needs, from an affordable office-wardrobe refresh to any and all summer weddings and celebrations.
17 of 30
Advertisement
18 of 30
19 of 30
At Land
Price range: $3 - $748
Categories: Apparel, accessories, beauty, children’s footwear, home goods
This airy boutique opened just last year in Dobbs Ferry, NY, assembling a wide range of “grounded goods” in its expansive, high-ceiling storefront. All of your minimal go-to brands — Black Crane, Lauren Manoogian, Shaina Mote — are here, in addition to some indie staples you might not have known you needed, like Beklina’s quilted clogs and easy tops from LA-based Selva Negra. They also have an Instagram-worthy selection of home-accent pieces, and an apothecary section rich with premium incenses, candles, smudges, and mists.
20 of 30
Shop This
21 of 30
22 of 30
Clothia
Price Range: $40 - $3,500
Categories: apparel, accessories, footwear, jewelry
Launched in 2017 by globe-trotting computer scientist and clotheshorse Elena Silenok, this e-commerce destination showcases directional emerging fashion brands from all over the world. Providing resources-strapped independent designers with services in photography, payment processing, and customer service support, it provides a global outlet for up-and-coming international brands that wouldn’t otherwise have the access customers on the other side of the world. For anyone who’s on the hunt for a singular, super-special piece, Clothia is the perfect resource.
Advertisement
23 of 30
Shop This
24 of 30
25 of 30
Quiet Storms
Price range: $40 - $5,400
Categories: Jewelry, hair accessories
This Brooklyn jewel box technically opened in 2016, but we had to make an exception — the treasure-filled boutique is exceptional. Founder Reshma Patel has an enviable eye for the special, and has filled her fine and fashion jewelry shop with wearable works of art that range from re-interpreted classics to cheeky staples. Up-cycled beaded chandelier earrings from SVNR, candy-colored glass and brass sculptures from Jane D’Arensbourg, and meandering diamond stackers from Sophie Billie Brahe can keep us browsing Quiet Storms’ website for hours.
26 of 30
27 of 30
Advertisement
28 of 30
The Phluid Project
Price Range: $7 - $595
Categories: apparel, accessories, apothecary, beauty, books, children’s, footwear
Veteran corporate fashion executive Rob Smith opened this store and community space in SoHo, which specializes in gender-neutral clothing, including sporty separates from Champion, caftans from Travis Oestreich, and denim from an in-house collection. They also offer a well-curated beauty and apothecary assortment, with standout products from MAKE and unisex fragrances from Bon Parfumeur. (There’s even a “resources” section of their website with contact information for trans and GLTB hotlines.) Now’s the perfect time to shop their inclusive offerings — they’re offering Pride-specific merchandise from brands like Levi’s, FILA, and TOMBOYX, and are hosting a number of events in partnership with World Pride.
Shop This
29 of 30
Shop This
30 of 30
Advertisement