It might be too early to call Philo's 2008-2018 period "vintage," but maybe we can use the term the way vintners do: to describe any period of time that was remarkable simply because it gave rise to the designer's much-imitated aesthetic. So imitated, in fact, it's become almost universal in the fashion lexicon, and you can find the now-iconic references everywhere. And as Philo-era Celine continues to sell out on resale sites, we’ve taken the liberty of finding other wearable tributes to the designer’s legacy, albeit with some reasonably cheaper price-tags. So feel free to keep that #OldCeline flame flickering...we’re with you.