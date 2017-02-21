Chanel Celebrates A New Bag Style With A Video All About Gabrielle

Today, the house released a video, Gabrielle: Rebel At Heart, celebrating (and educating us on) what made its founder such a fearless trailblazer. It's the first of four short films in a series; the next three installments will cover the themes of freedom, passion, and allure. The first short outlines how the life of the woman most commonly known as Coco can be summed up in three verbs: to choose, to desire, to be. Gabrielle is described as "a conquerer who transformed her rebellion into an art," and the brief clip is filled with sage advice along the lines of "choose simplicity over excess, comfort over appearance, and intuition over principles," "leave the past behind, and let instinct be your guide," and "desire to look like nobody else." You'll have to hang tight a bit longer to see the newest bag styles, but in the interim, you can get inspired by the iconic Chanel founder's plucky spirit. Check out the full video, below.