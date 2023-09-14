10 NYFW Spring 2024 Trends To Shop Right Now

On Thursday, following a week of catwalk parades, the New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2024 season wrapped up. While fashion trends for the upcoming fall/winter seasons are all rooted in wearability and functionality, according to what we saw, the collections have other plans for next spring.
On the color front, designers embraced monochromatic dressing, as well as vibrant pops of metallics. Come warmer weather, shoppers can additionally expect ultra-feminine details like balletcore-inspired tulle and coquette aesthetic-esque corsetry. Following years of Y2K nostalgia, we’ll also be traveling back to Tumblr’s heyday with high-low dressing, bomber jackets, and leggings trending — with better style judgment, that is.
Ahead, take a look at some of the biggest New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2024 trends you can (and should) shop and wear now.
Spring 2024 Trend: Bows
Thanks to the coquette and balletcore trends, bow detailing has become a mainstay of 2023 fashion. For spring/summer 2024, designers like Mirror Palais, Aknvas, and Sandy Liang are taking it beyond the hair accessories, with voluminous and abstract bows on everything from handbags and tank tops to mini skirts.
Spring 2024 Trend: Corset lacing
Corsetry has been one of the defining trends of the 2020s, largely due to the Regencycore craze. But this time, the lacing is on a lot more than just bustiers, with designers like Priscavera and Cristian Siriano using the embellishment in everything from pencil skirts and strapless gowns to blazers.
Spring 2024 Trend: Gold metallics
Silver metallics dominated fashion trends in 2023 (thanks Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour). But come 2024, fashion will be all about gold. From metallic handbags (Brandon Maxwell) and shoes (Theory) to head-to-toe outfits (A. Potts), designers showed no limit to how gold can be included in our wardrobes beyond jewelry.
Spring 2024 Trend: Belt bags
Oversized tote bags are not going anywhere for spring/summer 2024. But if you find yourself not wanting to carry your entire life on you, designers like Tibi and Proenza Schouler are embracing the belt bag en masse. These are not your tourist fanny packs — the runways are calling for elevated versions in leather and embellished fabrics, as well as, yes, metallic hues.
Spring 2024 Trend: Leggings
I know what you’re thinking but, just like the skirt-over-pants trend, the leggings comeback is a lot more grownup than its 2010 counterpart. Think: lace detailing, bows, and stirrups. For styling, designers have opted for long peplum shirts or mini dresses, as well as cropped leather and bomber jackets, over knee-length leggings.
Spring 2024 Trend: The color blue
From show to show, it was hard to see a collection that didn’t include shades of blue. The cool color tone will get a warm makeover for spring/summer 2024 thanks to designers like Proenza Schouler, LaPointe, and Collina Strada. While some like Proenza Schouler went for an ethereal approach with light blue, draped dresses, others like LaPointe took the edgier path with leather jackets and sequined suits in midnight blue shades.
Spring 2024 Trend: Thin belts
While it’s true that fashion’s utilitarian era will take a break for spring/summer 2024, some trends, like tailoring and suiting, are timeless. Thin belts, which designers like Bevza, Khaite, and 3.1 Phillip Lim included in their collections, provide the best of both worlds, embedding a sense of order into our wardrobes without compromising fun. Bevza’s take (pictured above) included a brown-and-gold thin belt on shorts with side slits, paired with a square-shaped bikini top.
Spring 2024 Trend: Elevated balletcore
For spring/summer 2024, designers are inviting shoppers to treat themselves to a night at the opera. At Adeam, tulle detailing and powdery shades of green and pink were featured on classic suits (see top photo) that would convert the most ballet-averse into bonafide patrons. Meanwhile, designers like Bach Mai and Christian Siriano mixed corsetry and tailoring in mini dresses and gowns that gave the unitard uniform a new high-fashion meaning.
Spring 2024 Trend: Bomber jackets
Bomber jackets are back and better than ever. Designers like Ulla Johnson and Tibi infused the throwback silhouette jacket style with more tailoring, clean necklines, and smaller pockets. For styling, we recommend pairing them with maxi full skirts, as evidenced by lineups at New York Fashion Week.
Spring 2024 Trend: Shells
With the popularity of the mermaidcore trend, it’s no surprise that designers are still looking to the sea for inspiration. And for spring/summer 2024, they’re looking specifically at shells. Markarian, for example, created a shell-shaped clutch, while Sandy Liang featured a T-shirt with two seashells on the breasts a la Regina George's cut-out T-shirt in Mean Girls and Alejandra Alonso Rojas sent out a seashell-adorned cover-up.