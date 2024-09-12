Nordstrom x Harlem’s Fashion Row: Three Designers Put Their Spin on Fall Fashion

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Nordstrom is a reader favorite for a reason: It always knows how to win our hearts, and now it’s fulfilling our fall fashion dreams with a unique collaboration with Harlem’s Fashion Row, a fashion agency that supports designers of color.
Nordstrom x Harlem’s Fashion Row sees three emerging brands — Megan Renee, House of Aama, and Harbison — design fall capsule collections for the retailer’s namesake in-house brand. Ranging between $45 and $299, the styles are now available to shop, and include ready-to-wear (like bold fall coats) and accessories (like statement gold earrings). Each designer’s offering is distinct yet complementary, meant to be effortlessly mixed and matched, allowing you to support and own pieces from up-and-coming talent.
“With our Nordstrom brand, we always aim to bring our customers an assortment of well-designed, high-quality styles, and we’ve worked hand in hand with each designer to bring their visions to life through our namesake brand, offering beautiful, distinct collections at a great price point,” said Nina Barjesteh, president of Nordstrom, in a press release.
According to Brandice Daniel, CEO and founder of Harlem’s Fashion Row, this collection “not only redefines fall fashion with bold prints and tailored silhouettes, but also honors the importance of supporting diverse talent in our industry. Collaborations like this are a powerful way to align with diverse brands, allowing us to bring their distinct visions to a broader audience.”
Read on to learn about the inspiration behind each capsule collection from the designers themselves, and to shop the Nordstrom x Harlem’s Fashion Row collaboration while supplies last.
Nordstrom x Harlem’s Fashion Row: Megan Renee Capsule Collection
If you’re looking to channel your inner office siren this fall, look to Megan Renee’s Nordstrom capsule for bold and feminine separates — like silky button-up shirts and faux-leather tiered skirts — that you can wear straight from work to dinner parties.
"I wanted this collection to feel very chic and aspirational to the everyday woman,” designer Megan Renee Smith told Refinery29. “Silhouette and color was a big focus, as I wanted every item to have a slight twist or interesting detail.”
The result includes everything from pale blue off-the-shoulder bodysuits to mustard yellow overcoats, plus gold jewelry and a wide-brimmed wool hat.
“This collection with Nordstrom represents the elevated approach that my brand is evolving towards, and I'm beyond grateful and proud for this partnership,” Smith added.
Nordstrom x Harlem’s Fashion Row: House of Aama Capsule Collection
House of Aama’s capsule offers preppy staples with a twist, like asymmetrical cardigans and pinstripe-meets-pleated midi skirts. Mother-daughter design duo Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka House created both womenswear and menswear for Nordstrom, "inspired by the southern and African Diaspora Dandy culture exploring femininity and androgyny,” according to a press release. It also features "etching type motifs that you would normally see in antiquity pottery or sculpture design."
In addition to a gold wrap-around bracelet and matching hoop earrings, you can cart up chic drop-waist dresses, vest-like tank tops, and tailored wide-leg trousers in a range of neutrals, pinstripes, and check patterns.
Nordstrom x Harlem’s Fashion Row: Harbison Capsule Collection
If your fall vibe leans more towards vibrant prints and dramatic silhouettes, check out Harbison’s romantic capsule. Partly drawing from designer Charles Elliott Harbison’s working-class mother, he created pieces for women’s day-to-day life that exude joy.
“I was centrally inspired by a piece by Simon Maris, ‘Portrait of a Young Black Woman’ (1890), where the young woman's eyes reflect innocence and curiosity, which I find so beautiful in my incredible Harbison customers,” he told Refinery29. “Abstract color-blocking and optimistic florals help me tell the story of an ingénue with a curious gaze on the world.”
The stand-out poppy prints can be found across a pleated maxi dress, a matching pants set, and silk scarves. If you’re intrigued by 2024’s standout color (or the editor-approved red-and-pink combination), mix and match this capsule’s blouses, sweater vests, pencil skirts, and scarves — then top off your look with a versatile trench coat and gold pendant necklace.
