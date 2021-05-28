The Best Extra-25%-Off Deals From Nordstrom Rack’s Clear The Rack Sale

It’s time for a long weekend filled with the best Memorial Day sales. Nordstrom Rack, the bargain retailer that gets funneled top-notch goods from Nordstrom, is already known for its discounts on big-name brands — but, in the name of the summer-kick-off occasion, it's slashing prices even further. From now through May 31 as part of its major Clear The Rack Sale event, Nordstrom Rack is offering an extra 25% off its entire clearance selection. This means fashion deals on reader-favorite brands from Nike to Madewell, Dyson, and Everlane are going to be all the way up to 97% off (!!!) for the next three days.
We know sifting through the behemoth of attractive sales to find your summer wardrobe staples can get overwhelming, so we’ve gone ahead and gathered up a bundle of excellent deals from all the best brands carried at Nordstrom Rack. Click through to shop the best Memorial Day sales from Clear The Rack like a bargain-hunting pro.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
