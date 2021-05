All Of Your Summer Wardrobe Staples Are Up To 50% Off At This Rare Nordstrom Sale

While there are hacks to scoring hallowed Nordstrom goods on the cheap — mining the beloved shop’s clearance section or waiting to pounce on the short-lived flash sales at Nordstrom Rack — sometimes, you’ve just got to patient and wait for the department store’s limited-time price-chopping events to come along. Well, we’ve got good news: the retailer’s Half-Yearly Sale starts today and runs through June 6, which means up to 50% off Nordstrom’s inventory across fashion, beauty, and home. For the next two weeks, you can shop the markdowns IRL, scroll endlessly through Nordstrom.com, and even pick up your haul from the convenience of your car.